4-25-23 NAMI.jpg

Courtesy photo

Pictured left to right: Jennifer Berry NAMI Tyler Family to Family Facilitator, Mildred Witte NAMI Tyler Family to Family State Trainer and Facilitator, Lisa Russell, Ginger Morton, and Becky Horner. Not pictured: Kathy Riffe, NAMI Tyler Family to Family Facilitator.

NAMI Greater Athens, TX Affiliate Leader Ginger Morton, and members Lisa Russell and Becky Horner graduated from the NAMI Tyler Family to Family class Monday, April 17, 2023. The completion of this class allows Lisa, Becky, and Ginger an opportunity to begin teaching the Family-to-Family course in Athens.

