NAMI Greater Athens, TX Affiliate Leader Ginger Morton, and members Lisa Russell and Becky Horner graduated from the NAMI Tyler Family to Family class Monday, April 17, 2023. The completion of this class allows Lisa, Becky, and Ginger an opportunity to begin teaching the Family-to-Family course in Athens.
NAMI members complete Family to Family class
- From Staff Reports
