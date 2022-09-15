NAMI Greater Athens TX hosted more than 300 people at its “Breaking the Silence” luncheon last week, which boasted five speakers who discussed mental health and different facets of it.
The Greater Athens TX chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, was brought to Athens by Ginger Morton with the hope of bringing awareness to the struggles of mental illness in the area and spread hope that it can get better for the person affected and their family.
Michelle Staubach Grimes graciously shared about her struggles with mental illness and how at a very young age, she felt like things weren’t right and that she might even have a brain tumor. Although she had the major support of her family while growing up, including her father Roger Staubach, she wasn’t able to get the assistance she needed until she was older.
Grimes described some of the incidents she would go through and feelings she felt and how she doesn’t want people to feel that way or feel alone. As she “breaks her silence” it gives room to the many others who might be struggling with the same or similar issues.
She much later after the program to talk with the many people who approached her to share their stories and she also signed some children’s books that she has authored and donated.
County Judge Wade McKinney graciously emceed the event and introduced special members of the audience and those who could not be in attendance yet sent their regards.
Greg Hansch, Executive Director of NAMI Texas, explained that the NAMI model relies upon strong partnership on all levels-national, state, and local and how it is the largest grassroots organization dedicated to building better lives for the billions of Americans affected by mental health.
NAMI advocates for access for services, treatments, and research and are steadfast in raising mental health awareness and a community of hope. NAMI Greater Athens TX is the newest of the 27 NAMI Texas affiliates and Hansch said Morton is one of the finest NAMI volunteers in the entire state of Texas.
He also shared how we need more access to mental health services and how the introduction of the 988 crisis and suicide hotline number is a watershed moment for the cause.
Lynn Rutland, CEO of the Andrews Center, proclaimed his love for NAMI and shared a lesson he learned.
“When noble folks come together with motivation and with passion, the best of the public system can be obtained,” he said.
He reiterated that the local NAMI chapter can be a vehicle to better outcomes and a better quality of life. There are 2,554 area residents that depend on the Andrews Center each year. He told how two-thirds of the counties in Texas do not have a resident psychiatrist. However, Henderson County has had one for 27 years and at the luncheon, Dr. Timothy Furlong received a certification of appreciation from the Andrews Center presented by Judge McKinney.
Dr. David Danly, a psychiatrist with the Andrews Center, spoke on how he works with children with mental illnesses and how they may not realize he is there to help. He spoke of generational and familial distress as many families seek a simple answer and he helps them explore how to have long-term growth and healing.
He noted the main thing to help someone suffering is to remind them that we are all part of the team and that they are valid and they are not a condition, but are infinitely valuable and deserve respect, compassion, and love.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse spoke about the issue of mental health that he sees in the department and how it is a close issue to his heart. There is a six-deputy division that works closely with mental illness on a daily basis and also with the county judge's office, the Andrews Center, and NAMI Greater Athens TX.
He noted that inmate mental illness is a crisis across the state and that a lot of the inmates with mental illness should not be in jail, but in a facility that they can get help in. On average, there are 445 individuals incarcerated in Henderson County and about 40% of these suffer from a mental illness.
Henderson County is actually one of the first rural counties in Texas to start a mental health program and they have a mental health professional who spends 30 hours each week to assist the sheriff’s department. They have seen benefits in the jail from this including positive reactions from both the officers and inmates.
Roger Staubach graciously donated two autographed footballs for the event and both were auctioned off by Auctioneer Tom Lester at $2,500 each to benefit NAMI Greater Athens TX and their programs.
Pastor Chris Harrison from the First United Methodist Church blessed the guests and thanked the Lord for those in the community who are striving to lift up others to fulfill healthy lives, while Father Nolan Lowry of St. Edwards Catholic Church led the benediction which he said he would not miss the opportunity to do in a Methodist church which left everyone laughing as they parted from the event.
