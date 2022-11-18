NAMI Greater Athens TX may be one of the newest affiliates to the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Texas, but they are coming out of the gate strong, ready to accept the challenge of mental illness and how it can affect our community, families, and individuals.
This enthusiasm has led to an award being given to local Affiliate Leader Ginger Morton and recognition for Advocacy Chair Jennifer Browning at the recent NAMI Texas State Conference.
Ginger Morton was recognized by NAMI Texas’ Executive Director Greg Hansch, who awarded her NAMI Texas’ Volunteer of the Year.
Hansch spoke about how Morton approached NAMI Texas in the height of the pandemic in the summer of 2020, saying she wanted NAMI in her community and was willing to do whatever it took to establish its presence in Henderson County.
The affiliation process was on hold at that time, but Morton went ahead with creating a start-up chapter, establishing volunteers, and hosting virtual support groups, in order to offer mental health resources to the people of Athens.
When the process started back up, Morton was approved for affiliate designation and she is constantly working to bring programs to Athens and offer her support to the other NAMI affiliate organizations throughout the state.
Jennifer Browning, NAMI Greater Athens TX advocacy chair, was elected to the NAMI Texas Board of Directors where she will represent Region 6/East Texas for the next three years.
Browning was also nominated for an award that is given to someone who is not afraid to speak out about mental health and share factual information as well as successes to break the stigma surrounding mental illness.
Morton, Browning, and another volunteer from the NAMI Greater Athens TX group attended multiple workshops led by industry leaders that will be beneficial to the programs that will be coming to Athens as soon as possible.
For more information on NAMI, mental health in general, or to book Jennifer Browning for a speaking engagement, please email namitexasofgreaterathens@gmail.com or call 903-681-4470.
