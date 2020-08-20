The National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, and Ginger Morton, a local facilitator will host a special Zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 to discuss the numerous resources NAMI offers those who suffer and their families. Ginger Morton said she spent many years watching someone close to her suffer from mental health issues and felt compelled to take action. Mental health disorders create a spiral of chaos for the person and all those around them. Finding NAMI and local support can be a life preserver that helps stop the spinning.
Morton participated in a 12-week class on mental health issues and then moved on to complete a certification program becoming a NAMI facilitator. Facilitators are not doctors, but are trained in directing the community toward helpful resources, applying them and offering emotional support. “I’m proud to say that I have also applied to start a NAMI Affiliate here in the Greater Athens area,” she said. “We are calling our start-up group NAMI Greater Athens Affiliate.” She said she hopes to educate, support and provide advocacy for people living with mental health issues along with their families in Henderson County.
Morton said she loves that NAMI embraces everyone and doesn’t leave anyone behind. The group is extremely confidential. The only time confidence is broken is if the member threatens suicide, which is required by law. “Don’t be afraid to come forward,” she said. “You don’t have to go through this alone. NAMI provides a bridge of understanding and resources on how to deal with the differences. There is no reason to be ashamed.” In order for the group to be available locally, membership is a priority. Those interested have to become a member of NAMI Tyler first.
Membership dues are $60 for a household, $40 for an individual, and $5 per year for Open Door membership that helps financially limited members. All dues are transferred to the local NAMI group in Athens once they complete the affiliation process. NAMIGAA is currently in phase three of the approval process. During the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings will be conducted by Zoom once a month. The educational meeting on Thursday will be the first step in getting the local group off the ground. Participants can register for the meeting by email. “I’d like for you to join me on the virtual NAMI Texas educational meeting to learn more about this organization,” she said. “Two staff members from NAMI Texas will facilitate this meeting about the NAMI Greater Athens Affiliate Start-Up Group.” Most importantly, Morton says it is time to break the silence. “NAMI provides hope,” she said. It is estimated that one in five adults experience mental illness, one in 25 suffer from serious illness and 17% of youth experience a mental health disorder. According to NAMI, the most prevalent disorder is anxiety disorders, followed by depression and post traumatic stress disorder. Just like diabetes or other physical ailments, mental health issues need to be treated like all other medical issues.
If you would like to become a member of NAMI, create a free account at NAMI.org and follow the link to join. If you have any questions about the local group, NAMI or membership, contact Ginger Morton at gingmort@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.