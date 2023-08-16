By Jennifer Browning
Athens Screen Printing Owner and number five-ranked Automobile Racing Club of America Menards Series race car driver Jon Garrett will be showing his support for mental health awareness when he drives his number 66 car on Aug. 20.
Garrett has many local sponsors that add flare to his car, but when the command to start engines happens at 1:05 p.m. at the Dutch Boy 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, his hood will have the National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Athens TX logo on it.
Garrett and his team, with Andy Hillenburg on the radio, just finished their third top 10 finish of the year, and are continuing to climb the leaderboard.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Athens TX is dedicated to improving the quality of life of all individuals living with mental illness and their families. Their vision is to ensure acceptance of and treatment for all those with mental illness to facilitate recovery. They also provide support and education opportunities reaching people in Henderson County and surrounding areas, working towards eliminating the stigma of mental illness.
NAMI Texas’ support groups are a place for people affected by a mental health condition – whether it’s a person who lives with a mental health condition or a family member, friend, or caregiver whose loved one is living with a mental health condition. They are also available to answer questions you may have about mental health and have speakers who can come talk about mental health with your business, school, or group.
For more information on Garrett and his team or to see how your logo can be featured on the car, visit www.facebook.com/JonT66 or stop by Athens Screen Printing.
For more information on NAMI Greater Athens TX, follow www.facebook.com/NAMIGreaterAthens or contact 903-681-4470.
