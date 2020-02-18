“My name is Kathi Nailling and I am running for Place 4 (west) on city council in Gun Barrel City. I didn't make this decision lightly. I consider Anne Mullens the incumbent, a friend. I have lived in GBC for 28 years and just recently retired from the Athens Daily Review. In my years in GBC I have always been against a property tax.
Mayor Skains said it was easy to go against an unpopular tax, I disagree. I know the importance of streets, police and the fire department.
But I also know the struggles of some of our residents. I have not heard of any discount for senior citizens, disabled citizens or veterans. Unfortunately we are not all created equal.
One of my other problems is I believe this tax can be raised yearly. Mayor Skains said that won't happen, but he won't be mayor forever. In my 28 years the idea of a property tax has come up many times. So far the citizens have been able to keep GBC a tax friendly city. My hope is we stay that way.
I believe our businesses support the city. We should be showing our appreciation by shopping locally. If they prosper, we prosper.
Elder Dodge and wWhous are examples of business that prosper and they both have shown what our community has to offer.
We are the second largest city in Henderson Count (next to Athens, the county seat) and we did it without any property tax.
More importantly take an interest in YOUR town vote May 2. If I can answer any questions about my stand on any issue please contact me here or at kathinailling@gmail.com. I appreciate your vote and look forward to meeting all residents and business owners in GBC.”
