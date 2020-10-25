What can I say after thousands of miles
we must separate those just like piles?
As the clock continues to say,
we have to go a lot more miles.
My heart in anguish of so many lost
Can’t we, shouldn’t we take to heart the CROSS.
With time, chance, and all the wails,
This mystery of life prevails.
Heart be still my soul keep in discretion
Things that are broadcast throughout our land or by participation
Look on to the CROSS HE gained my soul
no longer lost, HE made me complete and whole.
I know unequivocally WHO IS IN CONTROL.
Nevertheless, WHO had to pay that most certain cost.
When I can no longer breathe, on the other hand,
alternatively, become angry like a boiling pot to seethe;
HE is my HELP when I wail or if I cry
HE will be my HELP when in need and when I die.
This is morbid I know but sometimes stories will eventually go.
My JESUS CHRIST my LORD
I pray you know.
