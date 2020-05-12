“It's a bird, it's a plane it's...wait, what is it?!”
For those who have been outdoors stargazing on these glorious spring nights, East Texas is having quite a show.
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, the sky was lit up with what appeared to be well over 20 meteor-like objects traveling in equal spacing along a single line of orbit one right after the other for almost an hour.
Although it may be a little unsettling, the lights were most likely Elon Musk's new Space X Starlink Satellites being launched into orbit.
It has been reported that Space X has requested launch permission for 42,000 or more of these low-orbiting satellites, creating a satellite constellation. Initial estimates are a cost of $10 billion and 10 years from design to deployment. The satellites were created in hopes of bringing the internet to “deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable,” according to Starlink. The global internet solution could bring service to the arctic and anywhere else it is needed or desired.
The company has been launching the satellites periodically since the first 60 were launched in May 2019. Projected private internet services are estimated by August 2020 with public access following in November 2020, these are only estimates and not confirmed.
“This is quite an ambitious effort. In the long term it would be like rebuilding the internet in space,” Musk said in a press conference. “It is a fundamentally good thing to do.”
The path currently used is convoluted and the satellites offer a more direct and speedy path. Even those in remote areas would be looking at a possible 20 to 30 millisecond latency and the technology could even potentially be used on Mars.
According to Teslarati.com “SpaceX’s eighth Starlink launch is now scheduled to lift off no earlier than 2:09 a.m., Monday, May 18.
At 3:32 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, SpaceX and NASA plan on launching Crew Dragon, the first private spacecraft ever sent to the International Space Station. The test flight will launch astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the lab approximately 19 hours later. It will not be determined how long they will be in space until they are in orbit, but it is estimated anywhere from 30 to 119 days.
According to SpaceX website, “Crew Dragon, SpaceX’s next-generation spacecraft designed to carry humans to the International Space Station and other destinations. It will be a fully autonomous spacecraft that can also be monitored & controlled by on board astronauts and SpaceX mission control in Hawthorne, California.”
This marks the first human flight into space from U.S. soil since 2011. NASA and Space X have been working on the project for years.
