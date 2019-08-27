Fake 911 calls can cause unnecessary work for law enforcement and emergency personnel and can lead to an arrest.
Athens Police Department officers were sent on Thursday afternoon to check out several 911 calls received with nothing but static on the other end. Officers James Graham and Josh Ames were sent to an Athens residence to check out the calls that originated from a cell phone. They found that the calls were the result of an unusual form of "pocket dialing."
Graham reported he spoke to the resident who told him he had been cutting his grass and dropped the phone on his mower. The vibrations from the mower caused the phone to make the emergency calls.
Due to the nature of the calls, no report was taken.
Just for the record, if a person does make a call to 911 and knowingly or intentionally remains silent, makes a telephone call to 911 when there is not an emergency, makes abusive or harassing statements to the public safety answering point employee, or knowingly permits a telephone under the person's control commits a Class B misdemeanor.
