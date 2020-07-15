Up until its closure in the late 1980s, Athens’ B&B Café was a popular local eatery where many interesting people dined. In fact, it was reputed at one time in the 1930s to have had bandit Clyde Barrow (of Bonnie and Clyde fame) eating in the kitchen while Henderson County Sheriff Jess Sweeten chowed down in the dining room.
Yet there were over the years other well-known customers, and one of these was the man behind the Pennsylvanians choral group and also an entrepreneur who promoted an appliance you probably have in your kitchen. This was of course was Fred Waring.
According to the November 8, 1956 Athens Weekly Review: “Fred Waring, the famous and well known orchestra leader, and his Pennsylvanians, had lunch on Sunday at B&B Café in Athens.” They had just completed an engagement at the SFA Homecoming in Nacogdoches and were en route to another engagement in Fort Worth.
Restaurant owner A.R. Stripling also related that “The members of the dance band and Mr. Waring were traveling by a luxury liner bus.”
You youngsters may be wondering – who’s Fred Waring? Actually, one source calls him “a musician, bandleader and radio and television personality, sometimes referred to as “America’s Singing Master” and “The man who taught America how to sing.”
Born in Tyrone, Pennsylvania in 1900, Waring as a teen and his friends established what evolved into a banjo orchestra that played at local parties and dances. Then he enrolled in Penn State University to study architectural engineering but his musical group proved so successful that he dropped out of college to tour with his group. They eventually became known as the Pennsylvanians.
His troupe made popular recordings in the 1920s and 1930s until they began a radio program in 1933 that ran until 1957. Eventually Waring added a men’s choral group to his ensemble and his musicians performed and toured to entertain the troops during World War II. In the 1940s and early 1950s Waring and his choral group The Pennsylvanians continued to record and sell millions of discs with their most popular numbers being “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” as well as the musical rendition of the verses on the Statue of Liberty: “Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor.”
In 1947 he founded an ongoing choral workshop series and also began Shawnee Press to publish music. Many aspiring singers attended the workshops where, according to one source, they “learned to sing with precision, sensitivity and enthusiasm. “
The Waring name then became identified with a new invention, and it began because of his love of the frothy drink known as the daiquiri. It started in 1936 when after a radio performance a friend introduced him to a devise that could not only make his beloved drink, but could be pitched to bartenders. This was what we’d call a blender, but the inventor, a man named Stephen J. Poplawski, really preferred to call his invention a “vibrator” and to use it make his favorite malted milk shakes. As he stated later, “In 1922 I just didn’t think of the mixer for the maceration of fruits and vegetables.” Also, he saw it more for sale to soda fountains than to bars.
Waring not only invested in the product but avidly promoted it. A first appearance was its showing at a restaurant show in Chicago where the renamed Waring Blendor and was aimed at bartenders to prepare popular mixed drinks. Over the next few years the public saw no purpose for the devise except on a bar, not even when Waring went on the road to promote its use in the kitchen, as he whipped up his own mayonnaise and hollandaise sauces.
But over time opinions changed, especially when the Oster Corporation acquired the product and began to make the improvements that would increase its appeal. It was issued in designer colors and then with such additions as an ice crusher, and a coffee grinder. There were even department store cooking courses offered showing how to prepare complete meals with the appliance.
Yet aside from its use in the kitchen or in a bar there was an unexpected and unusual use – in hospitals in preparing special diets, and also by scientists. It proved useful in the research to develop a vaccine to conquer the childhood scourge of polio.
Fred Waring died of a stroke in 1984 in his Pennsylvania home, just after he had taped a concert with his ensemble and completed his summer choral workshop.
