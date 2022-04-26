The Music Jamm at Dot's Place in Brownsboro hosted a special Rock and Roll entertainment April 19 and the best food around. Dressed for the occasion, guests wore poodle skirts, bobby socks, penny loafers, blue jeans, white t-shirts. Songs kept the toe tapping going and the event was fun for all. Music Jamms are held every Tuesday night from 6 to 8 at Dot's Place.
featured
Music Jamm hosts Rock and Roll night
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Funeral will be Sat., 4/23/22, 1 p.m. at Allen Chapel AME Church in Athens, with burial to follow in North Athens Cemetery. The viewing will be Friday, 4/22/22, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Emanuel Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- County calls delinquent tax sale
- Police: Drunk driver slams into courthouse
- Family seeks justice for Cameron ‘Boom’ Ray
- Body of missing man found in lake
- Texas executes oldest death row prisoner
- Oldest Texas death row inmate faces execution in cop's death
- Gun Barrel City raises salaries
- Record setting rodeo boasts local winner
- Athens Junior boys place third in national tournament
- Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion returns
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.