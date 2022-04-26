4-26-22 Brownsboro Music Jam.JPG

Courtesy photo

The Music Jamm at Dot's Place in Brownsboro hosted a special Rock and Roll entertainment April 19 and the best food around. Dressed for the occasion, guests wore poodle skirts, bobby socks, penny loafers, blue jeans, white t-shirts. Songs kept the toe tapping going and the event was fun for all. Music Jamms are held every Tuesday night from 6 to 8 at Dot's Place.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you