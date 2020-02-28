Testimony continued in the trial for Dennis Odell Metcalf, 40, of Tyler, Wednesday and Thursday in the 392nd District Court, presided by Judge Scott McKee.
Metcalf was charged with the shooting death of James Featherston, 24, of Murchison, after he reportedly admitted to the shooting. His bond was set at $1.5 million.
The incident occurred Sept. 27, 2017 in the Forest Grove subdivision of Chandler, a previous press release showed.
According to witness testimony by Tara Montgomery, she and the accused had been in a serious relationship and were due to be married the weekend following the incident.
The day of the shooting Montgomery claims Metcalf moved out of their home and went to the home of his aunt and grandmother in Forest Grove. She testified that she helped him pack and the process was calm with no arguing or fighting.
On the way out of the home she claims to have reminded Metcalf's to take his rifle with him.
According to further testimony Metcalf left the home and was picked up by his mother, who later took him to his aunt's home in Forest Grove.
Metcalf's aunt Barbara Metcalf, has lived at the residence for 33 years according to her testimony, along with her elderly mother and Leanne Metcalf, her deceased son's spouse. She claimed Dennis Metcalf approached her Sept. 27 and asked if he could stay there for a while to which she replied, “Of course, you can stay as long as you need.”
Leanne Metcalf was friends with some people the witness did not approve of, but due to illness she was unable to determine who was there or not according to her testimony. Dennis did not like Leanne according to witness testimony due to alleged drug use, her associating with drug users and having them around his aunt and grandmother, to whom he was close.
At some point in the evening according to the testimony of Brittany Lawson, James Featherston, Michael Johnson and herself came over to look for a friend. As Featherston and Lawson waited outside, Johnson went inside with Leanne.
Lawson claimed in testimony that Dennis Metcalf came from the house with a gun which she said didn't really scare her until she saw the accused disappear. After hearing a shot she saw Featherston “disappear” from her perspective in the backseat of the truck. She claims to have then looked out of the truck and saw him on the ground. She testified that the accused then pointed the weapon at her and she screamed No, don't, no please don't do this and covered her face. When she realized she was not shot and saw him walking toward the house, she told Leanne “he shot him.” She claims afterwards that she entered the residence and saw Dennis in the hallway who she testified said, “Sorry you had to see that.”
During her testimony Lawson was visibly upset when the prosecution showed photos of the deceased.
Several other witnesses were called to the stand that were allegedly at the residence when the incident occurred and fled the scene afterwards.
Dr. Danielle Armstrong, the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy testified. She testified that the cause of death was a gun shot wound to the head and determined a homicide, which means the death was caused by another person. The bullet was a 22 caliber.
Testimony continued Thursday afternoon and is expected to go into next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.