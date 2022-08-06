Many Murchison residents have been filing complaints with the Public Utilities Commission after water monthly meter service rates increased three to 10 times on Aug. 1.
Residents were notified of the upcoming rate increase in a letter by mail. However, many were taken aback by the large increase they saw and claimed that their water bill was now higher than their electricity bill. Some are concerned that they won’t be able to pay their water bill on a fixed income.
Letters from the city were sent after the June 14 regularly scheduled city council meeting, in which the council voted to increase monthly rates for all residents who currently receive water from the City of Murchison.
This letter stated that the rate increase was “necessary to continue supporting current and upcoming projects that are critical for maintaining system infrastructure and also support the escalating costs of operations.” The goal is to secure the longevity of the water system.
Residential and Commercial meter base rates increased in a similar fashion from the price of $25 for any size meter to a new, different rate depending on the meter size.
Most residential meters are 3/4” and they increased to $35. Residential 1” meters increased to $87.50 and 2” meters jumped to $280.
Commercial meters at 3/4” increased to $35, but the 1” meters are now $92.50 and the 2” meters are $296.
New water and sewer tap fees are also included in the changes and these rates have doubled depending on the size of the meter.
Gallon water usage volume charges have also increased from a flat $3.25 or $3.50 per thousand up to 10,000 gallons, and now range from $4.68 to $8.13 per thousand gallons.
Some residents are also complaining about the water quality they are now paying more for. Many have filed additional complaints with the Texas Environmental Commission as they claim the water is not drinkable or usable and that there is a boil notice way too often.
In the 2021 Consumer Confidence Report water testing done in Murchison, there were no violations found and the residual by-products like copper, fluoride, and free chlorine were in the water due to erosion of natural deposits, by-products of drinking water disinfection, runoff from fertilizer use, and water additives.
If you have questions about the new billing, the City of Murchison can be reached at 903-469-3710.
