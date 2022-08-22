Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas, northeast Texas and south central Texas, including the following counties, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills and Navarro. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Henderson and Leon. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in urban and poor-drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches, with isolated amounts in excess of 8 inches.