After weeks of controversy, resignations, and lots of back and forth between residents of Murchison and the city council, a special meeting has been called for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the Murchison City Hall.
Murchison residents met last Saturday at the neighborhood baseball fields to discuss several of the issues currently taking place in their town, including the high water rates. One of the other issues of concern is what will happen to the city council due to the current resignations of several city council members.
Over the last week, Murchison’s mayor, Bryan Wilkins, and city council member and mayor pro-tem, Ken Baker resigned. The meeting Tuesday will include accepting these resignations and appointing a new mayor and mayor pro-tem. According to the law, residents will not have the option to elect the mayoral replacements.
During the city council meeting Aug. 9, the city secretary resigned and was immediately replaced with Trina Cloud. However, the position was never publicly posted and therefore at the meeting Aug. 23, Cloud will have her job offer rescinded and be offered the position in a different manner.
There are several candidates for city council seats to be voted on starting in October. These candidates are Brad Gray, Torrence McClean, and Jeremy Smith, who all say they want to make Murchison a better community.
The main issue that has residents concerned is the exponential increase of water rates this month, and the safety of this water.
After the increase, many citizens wrote to the Public Utilities Commission to ask for help.
The PUC responded with a letter stating that the commission is unable to assist with the matter if you live within city limits, but is able to help those who live outside city limits.
The residents of Murchison are asking that if you live outside of city limits and have a Murchison water meter, to sign the petition which can be found on the Murchison Community Bulletin Board on Facebook and returned to Ann Boyles or Murchison City Water Ratepayers at P.O. Box 147, Murchison TX 75778.
According to recent water samples taken around and outside Murchison city limits, the water is actually better than it has been over the past decade.
The city council meeting is open to all residents who wish to speak, but seating is limited in the small building.
Items on Tuesday’s agenda include accepting the resignation of mayor, city council, and city secretary positions as well as offering and filling those seats to someone else, discussing and considering a Water/Wastewater Contractor, and adding the mayor and city council members to bank signature cards. An Executive Session will also be held for the council members to receive legal advice regarding the resignation of the city council members.
Murchison City Hall is located at 9540 FM 773 and can be reached at 903-469-3710.
