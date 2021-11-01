Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Andrew Brown, from Murchison verifies and validates equipment aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.
featured
Murchison Native verifies, validates equipment aboard U.S. Navy warship
- U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- OUTDOORS: Roadside Manners
- Truck crashes into Gun Barrel City business
- East Texas ex-nurse gets death penalty for killing patients
- Council approves new restaurant, apartments
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cross Roads, Malakoff and Mabank win in Week 10
- Crash kills one, injures another
- Richland Creek Wildlife Management Area named to honor Athens biologist
- Athens looks to sting Bulldogs in final road trip
- OUTDOORS: More to bowhunting than arrowing a deer
- Scary good fun: Thousands attend Halloween at the Hatchery
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.