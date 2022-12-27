The City of Murchison issued a boil water notice to residents on December 27 after the float in the large water tank froze and there is currently no time frame as to how long the notice will be in place.
Water in the tank got low due to the float not signaling pumps to turn on and due to the low water level and loss of main pump pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires a boil water notice.
There was also a leak at the sewer plant due to the cold weather, although this is not impacting the boil water notice.
Residents of Murchison have been grumbling about the quality of water and the rates on the bills for some time. In mid-November, Steven Hartley and Keely Graves began operating the City of Murchison water/wastewater system after the city council approved their bid to serve the city.
Hartley has over 9 years in the industry and has managed large cities as well as over 14 small rural systems. He stated in a community facebook page that he is “aware that the system has some issues.” He says that they are committed to getting everything operating the way it should be and although it will take some time, they say they will do their best to work with citizens as well as elected officials to make sure everything is operating correctly.
For up-to-date information on the boil water notice, visit www.murchisontx.com.
