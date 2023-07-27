From Staff Reports
Murchison Independent School District named Cody Walker as their new Principal. MISD says, “Mr. Walker has a servant’s heart, shares our vision, and is committed to student success.”
Walker’s wife, Megan, will be teaching at the Intermediate level and his children will be classmates with current Eagles.
MISD’s Open House and Meet the Teacher takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. August 10 at 9661 E. Bankhead St. and any questions can be directed to 903-469-3636.
