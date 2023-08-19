From Staff Reports
Applications for free or reduced-price school meals for the 2023-2024 school year in Murchison Independent School District are available and one application per household should be submitted, even if the children in the household attend more than one school in Murchison ISD.
The application must be filled out with a pen, not a pencil, and it must be filled out completely in order for the school to make a determination if the children in your household qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. An incomplete application cannot be approved. Contact Kim Baeza at 903-469-36361 with questions.
Step 1: List All Household Members Who Are Infants, Children, And Students Up to and Including Grade 12.
• List each child's name. Print first name, middle initial, and last name for each child in the household in the spaces. If there are more children than lines, use the back of the application to record additional names.
• Include all household members who are age 18 or under and are supported by the household's income including children who are not enrolled in the district. Children do NOT have to be related to anyone in the household to be a part of the household.
• Mark the box following the child's name to show if the child is a student in the Murchison ISD.
• Record the child's grade if the child is in school.
• Check the appropriate box if a child qualifies for free meals as a participant in the foster care system. Head Start (including Early Head Start) or if a child meets the criteria for homeless, migrant, or runaway. Checking Foster indicates that a foster care agency or court has placed the child in your home. If the application is being submitted for foster children only, complete Step 1, Skip Steps 2-3, and complete Step 4.
Step 2: Participating in a Categorical Eligibility Program
• Do any household members (including you) currently participate in SNAP, TANF, and/or FDPIR?
If a child or adult in the household participates in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF), record the Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number in the space.
If a child or adult in the household is a participant in Food Distribution Program for Households on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), circle YES to indicate participation. The Murchison ISD will contact you to obtain documentation of FDPIR participation.
If the students in the household are eligible based on SNAP, TANF, or FDPIR, skip Step 3 and complete Step 4.
If any children in the household are participants in one of the following programs-Foster, Head Start, Homeless, Migrant, or Runaway, skip Step 3 and complete Step 4.
Step 3: Report Income for All Household Members.
Part A. Last Four Digits of Social Security Number (SSN) of an Adult Household Member
• Provide the last four digits of the Social Security number (SSN) of an adult in the household or check the box for no SSN. A social security number is not required to apply for these programs.
Part B. Income for All Adult Household Members, including yourself
• Record the first and last name of each adult in the household in the space provided.
If there are more adults in the household than available spaces, use the back of the application.
Include all adults living in the household that share income and expenses, even if the adult is not related to anyone in the household and does not receive any income. Do not include adults that are not supported by the household's income and do not contribute income to the household.
• Record the amount of income the adult receives under the type of income: Working Earnings; Public Assistance/Child Support/Alimony; Pensions/ Retirement/Social Security/Supplemental Security Income (SSI); and All Others.
• Report all amounts in gross income only and in whole dollars. Gross income is the total income received before taxes or deductions. Ensure that the income reported has not been reduced by the amounts deducted for taxes. insurance premiums, or any other purpose. The Adult Income Information Box (next page) provides additional information on the types of income that need to be reported. Foster children may be included as a member of the household or may be included on a separate application.
• Write a 0 in any field where there is no income to report. If you write 0 or leave any fields blank, you are certifying (promising) that there is no income to report. If local officials have known or available information that the household income was reported incorrectly, the application will be verified for cause.
• Select how often each type of income is received (frequency).
W = Weekly, E = Every 2 Weeks, T = Twice per Month, M = Monthly, A = Annually
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.