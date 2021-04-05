Murchison First United Methodist Church will host a Car Show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17. The event will also feature a silent auction and concession booths.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the Car Show begins at 9 a.m. Awards will be presented at 1:30 p.m.
Early registration is $25 per car and will be accepted until April 14 at wascosteel@frontier.com
After that date, registration will be $30 at MFUMC.
For more information about the car show or vender spots, email Rusty Washam at wascosteel@frontier.com or call 972-242-4771; Jim Adams 214-450-2442.
If registering by mail, make checks payable to Murchison FUMC, Box 8, Murchison, Texas 75778.
