The Murchison First United Methodist Church would normally be sponsoring its 22nd annual barbecue Benefit for the Murchison Volunteer Fire Department Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at the church on Highway 31.
But this year, due to the lack of socializing allowed, the group is asking the community to continue to support for our local fire department through cash donations.
To donate, make your check out to Murchison Volunteer Fire Department and mail or bring to MFUMC, P.O. Box 8, Murchison, TX 75778 prior to Labor Day.
“Thank you and we will plan on seeing you next year on Labor Day to enjoy barbecue as we all continue the support of our local hard working volunteer fire department,” Eddie Pirtle said.
Call 903-445-3387 for more info.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.