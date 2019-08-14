An afternoon pasture fire threatened a residence and damaged several vehicles on Monday, North 19 Fire Rescue Chief Bob Morris said.
The fire was behind a brick home on Wildflower Road, off State Highway 19. The flames sent a cloud of black smoke billowing from the site. No one was injured in the blaze.
"It looked like they were trying to burn some trash and the fire spread," Morris said. "The cars burned up, that's why it was so bad. The fire did get within about 20 feet of the house, but we stopped it."
The vehicles that burned were among 20 or so parked behind the house.
"It got into about a half-acre of trees and about five acres of pasture land where the cars were," Morris said. "Most of it was back northeast of where the cars are parked."
The burning cars caused intense heat Morris said, on an afternoon when the high temperature hit.
"It was extremely hot," Morris said. "It was nasty."
Departments at the scene included North 19, Athens, Murchison, Brownsboro, New York/Larue and Baxter.
After the Murchison fire was reported, the Southside VFD was called to a fire outside of Athens. North 19 also participated in fighting that one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.