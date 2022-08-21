First Baptist Church of Murchison will be celebrating 100 years of praise, fellowship, and worship with a celebration from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 28.
Brunch and fellowship will begin at 9 a.m. with music and memories to follow at 10 a.m. and worship will begin at 11 a.m.
Pastor Daniel Stone has been with the church since 2014 when he became the Associate Pastor of Youth at FBC Murchison and he accepted the Lead Pastor role in 2016.
FBC Murchison also blesses the community with the Food Pantry which offers free food to people in need and is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every second Saturday of every month. If you are in need of assistance, they hope you will not hesitate to come by as they have no restrictions. The pantry is a drive-thru and an I.D. is needed.
Join FBC Murchison for their 100th celebration, their popular Halloween Trunk-or-Treat, or their Wednesday night AMPED youth group for those in sixth through 12th grade. If you are a youth and would like to come but don’t have a way to get there, they will provide a ride for you.
Visit FBC Murchison at 9623 FM 773 or www.fbcmurchison.org for more information.
