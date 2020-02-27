The Murchison Car Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Murchison. This is a first time event and the purpose is to raise funds for the Murchison Methodist Women.
Rusty Washam, the owner of Wasco Steel, developed an interest in classic cars at the Mecum Auction in Dallas a couple years ago. He has acquired eleven classic cars so far, and at least 8 will be in the show. He is using his new interest to assist the fundraising efforts of the ladies.
“I'd like to see this an annual thing,” Washam said. The money is for whatever they need it for.”
The FUMC methodist women feed the ARK in Athens twice a month, and host a dinner for veterans once a month that they will use the money for.
There will be prizes for the top 50 cars. Prizes for Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Interior, and Best of Show will be given to name a few. Awards will be given at 1:30 p.m.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. with free coffee and donuts. The entry fee is $30. Early registration is $25 per carFor more information please call 97-242-4771 or email him at wascosteel@frontier.com
