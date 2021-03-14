The city of Murchison was declared a sanctuary city for the unborn Tuesday, March 9, becoming the 22nd city to do so.
Councilman Ken Baker made the motion, seconded by Councilwoman Alisa Griffis and approved by unanimous vote.
“The City of Murchison was founded on conservative principles. Tonight the people spoke that every life matters,” Mayor Bryan Wilkins said.
The ordinance states that it shall be unlawful for any person to procure or perform an abortion that occurs in the city of Murchison.
“We escaped California as political refugees so that we could come to Texas and be at a place where there is freedom and safety for our children. Every single child is worth life. Every child,” Griffis said.
Waskom, Texas was the first place to pass an ordinance becoming a sanctuary city in 2019. Other cities had passed resolutions, but those do not outlaw the act, as opposed to ordinances that do.
According to Mark Lee Dickson, director at Right to Life East Texas, the city of Waskom heard a large abortion provider was looking for a place to set up in their town. When this was discovered, the town decided to stop the process before it started.
“They didn’t want one in their city. People are going to have to decide and determine what they want in their community, once it gets there, they can do nothing about it,” Dickson said.
Wilkins said he had been following the movement personally.
“I have had several community members approach me about reaching out to Mark and pursuing this for Murchison,” Wilkins said. “It was the will of the people. I have been on the council and was appointed mayor in January and have never seen this much support at a meeting. Nobody there opposed.”
Wilkins said he has been a Murchison resident his entire life and knows many citizens personally who have called to thank him for putting it on the agenda.
He said even though a town of Murchison did not anticipate a clinic, they wanted to take a stand and hope other towns, counties, and ultimately the state, will follow suit.
“It’s just one step at a time,” Wilkins said.
According to Dickson, abortion providers in violation of the ordinance could risk penalties such as fines of $2,000 per abortion and face potential lawsuits.
Right to Life East Texas is an educational organization that believes in fighting for life from the point of conception through natural death. Based in Longview, the group was started in 1976.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.