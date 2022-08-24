During Tuesday’s special city council meeting in Murchison, Alisa Griffis was appointed as mayor, Lisa Hill as a temporary city council member, and Trina Cloud was voted back into office as city secretary.
Last week, amidst controversy about dramatic water increases, Bryan Wilkinson and Ken Baker resigned from their respective positions as mayor and city council member/mayor pro-tem.
Griffis, a former city council member, will serve in the mayor position until November 2023 unless a special election is held, at which time she would have the right to run for the position.
Hill was appointed as Baker’s replacement and will hold the position until this year’s election in November. She has been a council member previously when she was appointed to a short-term seat about a decade ago by then husband and Mayor Mike Hill.
Trina Cloud, sister-in-law to Baker, was originally appointed city secretary when he was in office, but due to nepotism laws, which is favoritism shown to relatives by those in power, her position was rescinded. Since Baker is no longer in office, Cloud was voted back in as city secretary.
In November’s election, there will be at least two council seats available and city council candidates are already speaking out on the changes they would make to their community. Early voting starts Oct. 24 and the last day to register to vote is Oct. 11.
