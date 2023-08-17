From Staff Reports
Multiple emergency response vehicles provided aid on a quick-spreading fire with structures in danger located on County Road 4910 in Athens just outside Loop 7 and FM 317 on Sunday, Aug. 13.
Doug Browning was the first civilian on the scene and after banging on doors, he was able to alert the homeowners to evacuate before they were in more danger. The homeowner and Browning attempted to stop the fire from reaching the home by dumping buckets of water on the fire as it got closer. Browning also sprayed what he could with the three extinguishers he brought from his home, after seeing the smoke and getting in his vehicle to check on it from a few miles down the road.
Brownsboro Fire Department, District 8 Fire, Athens Fire Department, Southside Volunteer Fire, UT Health EMS, and The American Red Cross responded to assist. Brownsboro Fire’s latest apparatus to join their fleet, Dozer 1, was deployed to the scene to install a plow line around the area and take down some large dead trees that were burning all the way to the top and not reachable to the ground crew below.
Sunday was 105 degrees with the area being under an excessive heat warning. Firefighters worked for several hours to get the approximate 6-acre fire extinguished. No homes and no fatalities occurred and all crews cleared the scene within a few hours.
Henderson County remains under a burn ban at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.