Gun Barrel City Police Dispatch received a call from a boater at 9:46 p.m. Thursday, July 30 advising they had been in a collision with an island on Cedar Creek Lake in the area of Eastwood Island subdivision. The caller advised that one of the boaters was ejected from the boat into the water, and that both of them had serious injuries.
According to a press release, Gun Barrel City Fire and Police Departments were dispatched to the scene along with EMS units from UT Health and Careflite. The Gun Barrel City Rescue Boat was launched and at the same time, Gun Barrel City Fire Department set up a Command Post at the Eastwood Island POA boat launch.
The Gun Barrel City Rescue Boat located the boaters south of Eastwood Island in approximately two feet of water with both of the victims inside the boat. The victim who was ejected into the water was able to get himself aboard the boat prior to the arrival of the Rescue Boat.
Due to the seriousness of the injuries and the remote location on the lake, the boat was towed to the Eastwood Island POA dock where emergency personnel were waiting. One victim was transported to UT Health Cedar Creek and the other was flown out in the UT Health Helicopter Air 1 to UT Health in Tyler.
“This was a very complex water rescue given the location of the boat on the lake and that it was nighttime. We had to maneuver the rescue boat through shallow water to reach the victims and then free their boat so we could tow it in,” stated Joseph Lindaman, Gun Barrel City Fire Department Fire Chief.
“I want to complement our Police Dispatcher who did an excellent job of helping pinpoint the location of the boat. She also stayed on the line with the caller until rescue personnel arrived on scene assuring the victims help was on the way, while dispatching all of the responding units,” he said. “I want to thank the members the Gun Barrel City Police and Fire Departments for their help securing the victim’s boat at Eastwood Island and helping to remove the injured victims from the boat. This was not an easy task given the waves on the lake at the time of the rescue.
Finally, thank you to the EMS units from UT Health and Careflite for their quick response and to the residents of Eastwood Island who responded to our request to open their boat launch and help with the rescue.”
The boating accident is being investigated by the Texas State Game Warden.
