Anne Mullins, incumbent candidate for Gun Barrel City Council, Place 4, issued the following press release:
“A homeowner since 1999 and full time resident 17 years. During this time I’ve served 13 years as volunteer; eight years on Planning & Zoning, Board of Adjustments, and five years City Council. I’ve learned much about how our City and Charter works, what the State requires including the Open Meetings Act, and many details of Municipal Government process. I’m a rule/policy follower, intent to make sure things are done properly. As items are presented to Council and choices are evaluated, I’m analytical and reasonable, with my first obligation always what’s best for the City.
Professionally, I’m a licensed practicing architect with specialty in hospital architecture. My work includes interface with prestigious clients and I’m front line on large projects with strict budgets and schedules. Much of my creative effort is getting the very best outcome for someone else’s money. This ethic translates also to my work on City Council.
Council has been active this past term, and my personal focus has been on the effort to update Gun Barrel City’s Master Comprehensive Plan. Our Plan from 2003 was updated last in 2009 with little citizen input. Texas requires that cities have a Comprehensive Plan and to follow it. We’ve had to turn down good projects due to our outdated plan. This plan establishes areas within our city and ETJ for distinct types of growth, where parks, trails, community facilities are planned, as well as location and size for future streets and thoroughfares. It’s a plan we will follow for years to come and all zoning must abide by it. We solicited qualified planning experts and selected one from two public interviews. Citizen input is critical to this effort so that we plan our future based on what our citizens want. It’s our unique city, not a cardboard cutout of some other place.
The remaining ballot propositions are individual voter decisions, and I will emphasize that no candidate can guarantee the results or outcome. I serve all of our citizens and will honorably implement what the voters choose.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.