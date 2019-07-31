Henderson County's population increase in the current decade has been fueled by domestic migration, a term the United States Census Bureau applies to citizens relocating from other parts of the country to the county.
Census Bureau data shows between 2010 and 2018, the county population increased by 3,765, a gain of 4.8%. The population grew by 7.2% in the previous decade.
The major contributor to that increase since the last census has been domestic migration with a net gain of 4,477 people. Over the same period, international migration had a net gain of 430 people, indicating that the county experienced a slight growth of new people from outside the United States.
The Texas Demographic Center projects that unless something changes to reverse the trend, the population will peak in 2028 and gradually decrease thereafter.
The reason for the decrease is the aging of the county's population. From 2010 to 2018, the percentage of women over age 80 grew from 2.5% to 3.1% of the population. The male portion of the population in that age bracket stayed at 2%.
In the age 70 to 79 bracket, males grew from 3.7 to 4.6%, while females in that category increased from 4.2 to 5%.
Meanwhile, boys under age 9 accounted for 6.3% in 2010 and 6% in 2018. Girls in the bracket decreased from 6% to 5.4%.
The Census Bureau also charts natural increase, which is the number of births compared with the number of deaths in the county. During the 8-year-period, Henderson County had a net loss of 1,111 people due to deaths outnumbering births.
The Census study states the aging of the population and relative lack of diversity aren’t likely to do any favors to future population growth in the county.
"Educational attainment has increased slightly, but not enough," the study said. "To achieve a balanced ratio of working-age individuals and dependents (minors and elderly), Henderson County should explore what mix of services and amenities will retain and attract educated young adults.
