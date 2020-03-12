In honor of St. Patrick's Day Ben Wheeler is hosting the sixth annual motorized barstool races starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Events for the entire family will be happening with the barstool races beginning at 2:45 p.m. in downtown Ben Wheeler during the town’s Saint P’s 279 Street Party.
The kids will have a great time from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the KidZone complete with bounce houses, snow cones, books provided by the Ben Wheeler Library and snacks. Each child can take up to 5 books home.
When you get finished swing on by the “Leprechaun Yourself” photo booth and take some selfies. Deb's Double Barrel Dessert Company will be providing sweet treats.
A mini-sword workshop and demo on the art of knife-making will be hosted by The Blade Bar. Vintage Cork 917 will be sharing local wines and a pop-up art show. There will also be many shopping opportunities.
Participants will race their motorized barstools down a small strip of Highway 279 starting at 3 p.m after a race exhibition accompanied by bagpipes at 2:45 p.m. Each barstool is built offsite by the rider following the rules provided by The Barstool Riders Association. The racers are competing for first prize cups, but more importantly, the notoriety and bragging rights of winning this renowned competition. All proceeds from the barstool races benefit the Ben Wheeler and Edom volunteer fire departments.
Two award-winning restaurants are ready to serve. Moore’s Store is featuring crawfish in their backyard, while The Forge Bar & Grill is offering a taste of Irish and Texas craft beers, green beer, and Irish Fusion food.
Live music will be performed on four stages featuring Lauren Alexander, Drew Jones Project, Hootenanny, The Rightly So, Hot Club Vintage Revival, Meredith Crawford & Chris Rasco, Heather Little, Stephan Prigmore, and Riley Redding.
Green Go Grande’s Birthday Bash starts at 5 p.m. after the races at The Forge. Green Go Grande is The Forge-sponsored barstool rider. He and his crew lead the way in competitions including wrestling, thumb wrestling, green Twister, food eating, and other entertainment. Special guests include St Patty & Gemini and Modelo the Red Warrior.
Admission to all activities during the day is free. For more information on the barstool races visit the Barstool Riders Association page on Facebook or call Kay Dorman at (903) 571-0244. For information on Saint P’s 279 Street Party and Green Go Grande’s Birthday Bash call (903) 833-5970 or visit www.theforgebenwheeler.com.
EVENT SCHEDULE
11 a.m.-5 p.m. KidZone
11 a.m. Riley Redding (St P’s Street Stage)
Noon Stephan Prigmore (St P’s Street Stage)
1 p.m. Heather Little (St P’s Street Stage)
2 p.m. Meredith Crawford & Chris Rasco (St P’s Street Stage)
2:45 p.m. Race Exhibition w/ Bagpipes and National Anthem
3 p.m. Races Begin
4:45 p.m. Winners Circle
5 p.m. Green Go Grande’s Birthday Bash (Forge)
5-7 p.m. Hot Club Vintage Revival (Gristmill Stage @ Forge)
7-9 p.m. Hootenanny (Oak Tree Stage @ Forge)
7-10 p.m. The Rightly So (Indoor Stage @ Forge)
9 - 11:45 p.m. Lauren Alexander (Gristmill Stage @ Forge)
9 p.m. Drew Jones Project (Moore’s Stage)
