A portion of South Prairieville Street was closed this week because of gas lines being moved for a TxDOT road improvement project on Cayuga Drive.
Motorists should be alert to work around Athens streetsWhen on the road in Athens, drivers have encountered many reasons for added caution in recent weeks.
Athens Public Works Director Tim Perry said the two ongoing projects are Atmos moving lines on Cayuga Drive and fiber optic cables being installed on and around East Tyler Street.
The gas lines are along a route where The Texas Department of Transportation has scheduled major improvements.
"They're moving existing lines out of right of way and probably had to put in some new lines," Perry said.
This caused "road closed" signs to go up on South Prairieville Street at the Cayuga Drive intersection this week. Traffic was being detoured to avoid the construction location on Friday.
After the lines are moved, TxDOT will continue with the improvement project for that section of Farm-to-Market Road 59. The work on that two miles stretch has an estimated cost of $1.7 million. The completion date is to be determined.
Atmos also has a future gas line revision planned for the Alta Vista and Aaron Street area.
"They are submitting some plans, probably in the next couple of weeks," Perry said.
Fiber optic internet cabling is slowly replacing copper lines in many locations in Athens. Fiber optic cables can carry data at higher speeds. There are several other advantages of fiber optics including its resistance to power surges, static and noise.
Perry said the company laying the fiber optic lines has done quite a bit of work.
"They've gone from Wal-Mart on East Tyler Street to the Carroll and Dull-Averitt area," Perry said.
Athens has also had a busy year with its own projects in various parts of the city. One is the replacement of aging water lines in the southern part of town. With major financial help from the Texas Water Development Board, the replacement involves 5,000 feet of line.
