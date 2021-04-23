A motorcycle collided with a pickup near Caney City Thursday night, April 22, igniting a fire and killing the rider of the bike.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office records show a major wreck wreck was called in at 9:16 p.m., from the 6200 block State Highway 198.
Caney City Police arrived at the scene first where they found the two vehicles and the rider down from his injuries. The engine and cab of the pickup on fire. Reports said they moved the rider from the wreck to an area safe from the fire.
EMS and fire personnel began to arrive to attend to the rider and extinguish the flames in and around the pickup.
According to a post from the Payne Springs Volunteer Fire Department, a UT Air 1 West landed on the State Highway 198 bridge, but by then the rider had died from his injuries. The highway was closed for a significant amount of time as DPS marked and documented the scene for their investigation. Trooper Tom Atkinson worked the wreck and was on the scene for more than three hours.
The Caney City Volunteer Fire also assisted on scene along with Caney City Police Department, Log Cabin PD, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and DPS.
The identities of the deceased and the driver of the pickup have not been released. The wreck was still being investigated on Friday.
