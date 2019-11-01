The time of year is here where people step into the spirit of giving. The Benefit Riders of East Texas will host their fourth annual toy run with registration starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Riders will start at Johnny Miguel's in Wills Point and finish at the Red Bull Saloon in Murchison. Bring an unwrapped toy and a $10 registration fee per rider. Kick-stands up at 10:30 a.m. when the group will leave for Murchison.
The event in Murchison will kick-off between 11:30 a.m. to noon. The tasty Soul Kitchen food truck will be on site, there will be a raffle, door prizes, award for the best Christmas decorated bike and the band Goat Weed will be in the house.
“We are sponsoring The Children's Village in Tyler this year and providing toys to that home for displaced children,” the group said. “Also Weavers Elementary special needs program will receive donations to help with their annual Morgan's Wonderland trip. Many other children and families in need will benefit from the donations and toys. Let's make it great and do what we bikers do!”
The toy run was started by the Benefit Riders of East Texas four years ago to assist families in need. BRET is a 5013C Non-profit made up of bikers with big hearts for children and the community. Jaques Williams and her husband Michael started the East Texas Bikers in 2012, and desiring to give back and participate in more charitable rides they became a non-profit in 2017.
“As the group grew and relationships were built we came to the realization that we had the ability to help others in the community who are in need. None of the Board of Directors or Benefit Riders is paid for their time. It is 100% volunteer,” the group said in a written statement.
James Goolsby, Vice president of the group spoke to the Review on how he became part of the group.
“I joined when it was East Texas Bikers, we made a bunch of the rides and saw they did a lot of good,” he said. “There are certain charities that really get to you. I would love to see a lot of people show up. We have one main home we are helping, but there are always extras that need a little help. We try to help everybody.”
Through their Christmas in July fundraiser that includes other local biker organizations, the group gathers donations for The Fern Norville Children's home in Kaufman. Each year an additional charity is also chosen.
Children are not the only ones that benefit from their big hearts, in 2018 the Beat the Heat campaign collected water and fans for the elderly. Over 100 fans, hundreds of cases of water, and about $2000 were collected to help many of our elderly friends in the community. A plan is currently in the works to help our homeless veterans as well.
Last year the group raised $18,000 through the support of local bikers in a matter of hours to help area families. In the past eight years, they have raised $100,000 through fund-raisers alone.
BRET relies heavily on donations, fund-raisers and attendance at these events. If you would like to be part of this group or part of the action, please do not let the cold discourage you from attending Saturday. Regardless of the weather, they ride.
In a written statement the group explains why they do what they do.
“Simply put, bikers have big hearts! We live life by a code and that code is 'all bikers share a common bond, an unspoken code of ethics and behavior that transcended words and was built on actions.' When bikers see a need we react. We have the unique ability to band together as a group of like-minded individuals and help. We have the numbers and we can and do use our numbers for good. We are a family.”
For more information please visit www.benefitridersofeasttexas.com. Or their Facebook group East Texas Bikers.
