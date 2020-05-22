The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash Thursday night a half a mile west of the city of Athens in Henderson County.
James Van Stephenson, 46, of Malakoff, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Belinda Brownlow.
Troopers responded to the crash around 7:17 p.m. Thursday, May 21, after witnesses reported the accident near County Road 1500 and Loop 7.
In preliminary reports, investigators believe the driver was traveling north on the loop when he passed a vehicle in a no passing zone and lost control causing him to slide into the road. DPS stated he wasn't wearing a helmet.
Stephenson was transported to Hannigan Smith Funeral Home of Athens.
