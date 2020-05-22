Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.