By Jennifer Browning
Kaufman County emergency vehicles escorted the body of Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher Stormie Matthews from MD Anderson in Houston back to her home city, including passing through Athens mid-afternoon on Saturday.
Along the way, many other city police and state troopers joined the procession and her mother stated on the Facebook page, Fighting the Storm with Stormie, “This mother is overwhelmed! What Kaufman County and all surrounding city police and state troopers did for our baby girl to get her home was the most precious thing I have ever seen. She was so loved. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. You are so appreciated.”
Dispatcher Matthews had been battling metastatic liver cancer and after fighting the disease for over a year, the complications from this last round admitted her into the hospital again in early June. During her time fighting cancer, she was dedicated to her job at the sheriff’s office and it was said that even at her lowest she was still worried that her shifts were short and she tried to work as hard as her body would allow her.
Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers led the procession with Stormie’s dispatch family running near the end, but along the way they had many other emergency vehicles join in support on the way to Eubanks Funeral Home in Mabank. No further information has been given at this time as to services for Stormie.
