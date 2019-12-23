12-24morton graduates from NAMI.jpeg

Kathy Riffe presented

Dr. John (absent) and

Ginger Morton a certificate

of completion, for

the Family to Family

twelve-week course in

Tyler, Texas.

The Course is part of

National Alliance of

Mental Illness.

Christmas is not always

a happy time of

year for everyone. We all

know someone or have a

loved one that needs to

be made to feel important.

Having mental health

issues is not an easy life.

But there is hope and

help for everyone.

Mental health issues

affect us all. There has

much too often been a

stigma surrounding

mental illness. People

struggle to understand

this crisis.

We want to use our

voice to help educate

and bring knowledge to

our community. There

are support groups and

programs for you. NAMI

is here for you.

To learn more about

NAMI or to get involved

please email Ginger

Morton at

gingmort@aol.com.

You can visit their

website and learn more

www.namityler.org.

Tags

Recommended for you