Kathy Riffe presented
Dr. John (absent) and
Ginger Morton a certificate
of completion, for
the Family to Family
twelve-week course in
Tyler, Texas.
The Course is part of
National Alliance of
Mental Illness.
Christmas is not always
a happy time of
year for everyone. We all
know someone or have a
loved one that needs to
be made to feel important.
Having mental health
issues is not an easy life.
But there is hope and
help for everyone.
Mental health issues
affect us all. There has
much too often been a
stigma surrounding
mental illness. People
struggle to understand
this crisis.
We want to use our
voice to help educate
and bring knowledge to
our community. There
are support groups and
programs for you. NAMI
is here for you.
To learn more about
NAMI or to get involved
please email Ginger
Morton at
You can visit their
website and learn more
