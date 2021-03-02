More COVID-19 vaccine doses are on their way to Texas locations with 676,280 first doses allocated to the state by the federal government for the week of March 1. The Texas Department of State Health Services has instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship those doses to 522 providers in 199 counties.
In Henderson County, 15 locations are receiving the latest round of vaccines.
Vaccines are presently available for residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Vaccine remains limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated. Currently, there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with vaccine every week.
The doses now available in Texas are either the Moderna vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine. All Henderson County sites are receiving Moderna.
The following is a list of Henderson County locations getting vaccines.
Brookshire's Pharmacy, East Tyler Street, Athens - 100 doses
Cristus Trinity Mother Francis, State Highway 19, Athens - 300 doses
Family Circle of Care, North Palestine Street, Athens - 100 doses
Integrity Urgent Care Athens, 1115 E. Tyler Street, Athens, 100 doses
Lakeland, 117 Medical Circle, Athens - 100 doses
UT Health East Texas Athens, South Palestine Street, Athens - 200 doses
Walgreens Pharmacy, East Tyler Street, Athens - 100 doses
Brookshire's Pharmacy, East Highway 31, Chandler - 100 doses
Trinity Clinic Chandler - 100 doses
Brookshire's Pharmacy - Seven Points Drive, Seven Points - 100 doses
Brookshire's Pharmacy - 3rd Street, Mabank - 100 doses
Cedar Creek Wellness Group, West Main Street, Mabank - 100 doses
East Texas Community Clinic, West Main Street - 100 doses
Lakeland Medical Associates, Municipal Drive - 100 doses
Tri-county Family Medicine, Main Street, Mabank - 100 doses
According to NET Health, through Sunday, Henderson County had received 6,600 allocations. Of those eligible 10.304% had received the first dose and 4.687% the second dose.
Meanwhile COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to trend downward in Trauma-Service Area-G, which includes Henderson County. With 15% of hospital beds in use for COCID-19 patients is considered high usage. As of Feb. 28, 6.72% of the spaces were in use. The total hospitalized was 2013, after the usage had exceeded 600 beds for much of January.
