The sun make an appearance for the weekend in Athens, but the National Weather Service is predicting warmer temperatures with more rain by mid-week.
At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the Cooperative Observer at Athens Municipal Airport reported 3.23 inches of rain had fallen during the previous 24 hour period. That's more than fell during the entire month in November, December and January, Athens measured an additional .30 inches of rain on Thursday.
The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a flood warning for western Henderson County and eastern Navarro County along the Trinity river. Heavy rains earlier this week have the gauge on the Trinity River at Trinidad above the 33 feet flood stage.
At 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, the river was measuring 34.59 feet. It was expected to crest at 37.8 feet on Saturday, its highest reading since June. Minor flooding to woodlands and low land areas will occur on the right bank of the river.
NWS advises to avoid driving cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
The weekend warmup will bring temperatures above average Saturday and Sunday, but NWS predicts our next cold front to blow through about Tuesday. "Rain chances occur with the front and will continue in the cool air behind the front. Damp and chilly weather continues through Wednesday into Thursday."
While the temperature hasn't hit deep freeze levels, Athens has had several days in 2020 that began below the freezing mark. The low on Valentine's Day was 28 degrees. The coldest day occurred on February 7, with the mercury dipping down to 25 degrees.
So far, the high has not failed to climb out of the 30s. The minimum low came on Feb. 6, when the temperature stalled at 40 after a morning low of 30 degrees.
