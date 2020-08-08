The City of Athens has landed more financial help for the water system. The Texas Water Development Board approved financial assistance Wednesday in the amount of $1.5 million, a $1,080,000 loan and $466,404 in loan forgiveness, for the City from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
In addition to the loan forgiveness, the City could save approximately $141,000 over the life of the loan by using the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
“The TWDB is a valuable partner and has enabled the City of Athens to stretch our rate payer's money to fund large improvements at a very reduced cost,” said City Manager Elizabeth Borstad.
The City will use the assistance to finance planning, design, and construction costs associated with a new sewer line, which will replace approximately 4,000 linear feet of deteriorated sewer line with 8-inch and 12-inch
PVC sewer pipes along North Pinkerton Street.
In 2019, Athens was approved for a $825,000 loan and $300,000 in loan forgiveness from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to
replace 5,000 linear feet of water line in the areas of Park, Prairieville, and Clinton streets.
In addition to the loan forgiveness, the City could save approximately $43,650 over the life of the loan by using the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
