Most Athens gas stations charged below $2.00 on Monday, and more decreases could be coming according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The low price for Athens was $1.79 at the Brookshire's on East Tyler Street. Athens customers found prices of $1.82 at the CEFCO on South Prairieville, $1.85 at the Exxon on South Palestine, $1.85 at the Shell on East Tyler and $1.95 at the Valero on West Corsicana.
“Higher oil prices caused most states to see gas prices inch higher, with the national average rising ever so slightly in the last week, breaking its three week streak of declines. However, the rise is likely temporary as oil prices that had pushed higher gave up their gains last week and closed near the low-side of the range they’ve been in for quite some time,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
Elsewhere in Henderson County, the CEFCO and Murphy USA in Gun Barrel City were each charging $1.79. The Exxon there posted $1.88 per gallon.
In Payne Springs, the price of a gallon at the Exxon was $1.87. The Shell at Mabank was charging $1.87 per gallon, while the Shell at Eustace was two cents higher at $1.89.
GasBuddy reports gasoline inventories now stand 1.2% below their year ago level, the first time since COVID-19 flared up in March that gasoline inventories have been below their prior year level, a feat made possible by refineries that quickly curbed gasoline production during the explosion of coronavirus cases that caused gasoline demand to collapse.
Three weeks ago, on Labor Day, Murphy USA had the lowest Athens price of $1.86 per gallon.
Some other prices in the area include $1.85 at Murphy USA in Gun Barrel City, $1.95 at the Shell in Mabank and $1.95 at Exxon in Payne Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.