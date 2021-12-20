The unemployment rate for Henderson County improved in November, with more workers on the job than February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic ignited a spike in the jobless number.
The Texas Workforce Commission reports the county with 4.3% unemployment in November, after a 4.6% reading in October.
"Texas continues to reach unprecedented milestones thanks to our unwavering commitment to economic freedom and our young, skilled, growing, and diverse workforce," Governor Gregg Abbott. Said. "By reaching nearly 13 million jobs last month, Texas has surpassed our pre-pandemic employment levels — a remarkable achievement and testament to our welcoming business climate and strong workforce. We will continue to unleash the full might of our economy, attract new business investments, and ensure a more prosperous future for all who call Texas home."
In November, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 5.2 percent, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from October 2021.
Henderson County’s job numbers followed the statewide pattern. November employment totaled 36,265, after 35,909 at work in October. The number unemployed dropped from 1,734 to 1,636.
Before the pandemic, Henderson County had 36.228 employed in February 2020. The number fell to 31,438 by April.
The East Texas Workforce Development Area, which includes Henderson and 13 other counties of Northeast Texas, shows a 2.2% decrease in unemployment since last November. The November 2021 rate of 4.6% is down from 6.8% last year and 4.8% this October.
The Workforce Solutions of East Texas for Athens is located at 205 N. Murchison Street. Call 903-677-3521.
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the US Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The following is a list of area counties, their November 2021 unemployment rate, followed by the November 2020 rate.
Anderson, 4.1, 4.2
Cherokee, 5.5, 5.6
Ellis, 3.7, 3.9
Henderson, 4.3, 4.6
Kaufman, 4.0, 4.2
Navarro 4.3, 4.5
