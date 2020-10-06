Three Athens firefighters deployed to California two weeks ago as part of the Texas Instrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike team sent to assist with fighting wildfires. Now it is time for them to come home.
Lt. Brian Davis, Fire Driver Brock Bozeman, and Firefighter Eugene "Gene" Lattis returned to Texas Tuesday. Meanwhile, the next crew left early Tuesday morning to take their place.
The new firefighters deployed are Chief Russell Marshall, Cpt. Aaron Munn, and Firefighter Justin Miller.
The Athens crew is working the Creek Fire on the San Joaquin River. The Creek Fire covered more than 300,000 acres as of Monday and is 39% contained.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, council members heard thank you notes from California residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.