Moore Station Water Supply Corporation has issued a water boil notice after residents have been dealing with lack of water supply and water pressure in their homes and businesses over the last week. Moore Station W.S.C. serves over 625 residents at the Eastern end of Henderson County.
Unknown circumstances on Dec. 2 caused the Moore Station W.S.C North remote water well to go down. With the assistance of Cleo Hickman pump of Athens, they found that the pump and piping needed to be removed for further evaluation.
The evaluation and work was completed on Dec. 4 and the well was put back in service at that time. On Dec. 5, operators went to all locations to check the line pressure and water pH and they also flushed the service lines at several locations that were affected by low pressure.
Brownsboro Fire Rescue reached out through social media to affected residents and offered the use of their water hose for residents to fill jugs and containers. They have offered the use of the hose for as long as residents need until the water is fully restored to everyone.
Moore Station W.S.C. remains with the bypass service connection open feed from the South service water wells. Once they are assured that all service is back to normal, the boil water notice will be removed.
