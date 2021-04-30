The world-famous monster truck, Rammunition, will be making a pit stop in Gun Barrel City from Friday, April 30 to Saturday, May 1 at Elder Cedar Creek Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Watch as the cars crumble under the Rammunition’s wheels at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Rammunition will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and Saturday, April 30 and May 1 at located at 309 N. Gun Barrel Lane.
While there fans can register and enter for a chance to win the 2021 Sweepstakes where one Grand Prize Winner will receive a vehicle credit in the amount of $75,000 valid toward the winner’s choice of a vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.
Hall Brothers Racing Team
The entire line of Ram monster trucks are owned and operated by the Hall Brothers Racing Team based out of Champaign, IL. In 2018, Raminator and Driver Mark Hall clinched their 13th 4-Wheel Jamboree Series Championship win. In December 2014, the duo broke the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® record for the Fastest Speed for a Monster Truck, hitting a record speed of 99.10 miles per hour. Raminator has been named Monster Truck Racing Association’s “Truck of the Year” a record seven times, while Mark Hall, driver of Raminator, has been named MTRA “Driver of the Year” eight times since 1996, and Crew Chief Tim Hall has been named MTRA “Mechanic of the Year” five times since 2006. For more information on the Monster Truck Racing Association Certified Ram Monster Truck lineup, please visit www.Raminator.com.
