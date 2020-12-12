A familiar face heads the Chandler Economic Development Corporation again after a brief hiatus.
An agenda item to return Jim Moffeit as Executive Director won unanimous approval from the City Council Tuesday.
“The EDC board met last week and approved a personal services contract with Jim,” City Administrator John Whitsell said, before the council vote.
No one was surprised that Moffeit’s retirement wasn’t permanent, he said.
The council voted to bring Moffeit back at a time when several economic projects are underway in the city in far eastern Henderson County.
The city of Chandler began operating under a Council/Administrator form of government in 2004. Moffeit accepted the administrator position in 2005 and held it until he retired from the city in 2013. During that time, he was also on the Chandler Economic Development Board.
Upon retirement as administrator, Moffeit began his first stint as EDC executive director. During his time as director, the EDC was involved in several projects. In 2017, the EDC authorized allocating $200,000 toward the construction of a hotel, which was to be a lynchpin for construction of Henderson County’s third largest city.
Chandler is a Type B EDC. In Texas, Type B corporations may pay for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, targeted infrastructure and certain other improvements.
Early in 2018, Moffeit announced plans to retire. After some delays, he finally left the position in 2019.
Moffeit grew up in the rural area outside of Chandler and graduated from Brownsboro High School. He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam, then returned to the area, where he attended Henderson County Junior College.
Moffeit went to work at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and Dunlop Tire and Rubber Company in Tyler, where he was promoted to the position of area manager. Later, he joined his brother, Dan Mofeitt, as owners of Wheeler Tire Company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.