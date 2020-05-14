City Parks
The City of Athens amended the disaster declaration approved in April due to the COVID-19 threat to allow access to the public playground equipment at city parks.
With the change, the city rules are now in step with those issued by Governor Gregg Abbott. Social distancing rules still apply.
The vote was unanimous, but Mayor Monte Montgomery at first said he favored opening the baseball and softball fields, but wasn't sure about opening playground equipment.
"For me, on the playground equipment, we're not going to have staff washing it down, or cleaning it down and disinfecting after the kids get out there."
Montgomery said the county total of virus cases has been slowing increasing, but the city's has dropped in recent days.
"The city is really holding its own, and that's positive," Montgomery said.
"The children need a place to go, they need an outlet," Councilman Ed McCain said following the meeting. "It's getting toward the time they would have been out of school."
McCain said the parents can decide whether or not they think it's safe for their children to use the equipment at the parks.
"They have the final say, not the city council," McCain said.
McCain said he believes the council was right to make the equipment off limits off-limits when the COVID-19 orders were first adopted.
"We didn't know what was going to happen," McCain said. "We're learning more about this."
The city did not reopen the Splash Pad at Kiwanis Park. The pad usually doesn't open until later in May.
The council can re-examine the issue if there is a spike in coronavirus cases in the city.
Old Fiddler’s Reunion
Also, at the meeting, changes to Athens Fiddler's Day were made in response to the coronavirus.
In the consent agenda, the council approved a request from Mary Ensign, requesting the event be held at the City Parking Lot on Larkin Street rather on the west side of Henderson County Courthouse lawn
The Old Fiddlers Reunion has been a long-standing tradition in the City of Athens for 88 years. Due to regulations set by the Governor of Texas and guidelines from the CDC due to COVID-19, the Old Fiddlers Reunion has had to modify the festival to remain in compliance but continue to carry on the tradition.
This year, Fiddler's Day will be a three-hour drive-in concert where cars will be spaced in every other spot to comply with social distancing guidelines. The concert will be Saturday, May 30, beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting until 8: p.m. Set-up will begin at 3 p.m. and clean-up will be completed by 9 p.m.
