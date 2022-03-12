Athens has been given remarkable local talent and dedicated volunteers who give their heart and soul on the local stage.
Performances of “Thoroughly Modern Millie” are scheduled with a matinee at 2 p.m. March 13 and at 7 p.m. March 17 through 19.
This performance is a must see by the Henderson County Performing Arts Center. Dance, sing and sit on the edge of your seat with this roaring '20s tale of love, adventure, and saving the day.
Tickets are on sale at www.hcpac.org.
