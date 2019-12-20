Ken Freehill, an accomplished actor of stage, screen and television was welcomed to the Cedar Creek Lake Women's Club, one of the largest crowds of the year, as the guest speaker during the Tuesday Cedar Creek Lake Women's Club. In addition to Freehill acting credits he is a playwright and has served as the Executive Director of the Dallas office of the Screen Actors' Guild. His biography says he is a teacher, producer and director.
Last year Freehill entertain the women with a program about the late George Burn's wife, the very funny Gracie Allen.
“Well, he is back by popular demand,” said First Vice President and program director, Barbara Turner. “We have persuaded Ken to present to us today, a very modern version of the Charles Dickens classic 'A Christmas Carol.'
Freehill, playing the part of Tiny Tim, started his program 70 year after Ebenezer Scrooge was visited by the ghosts of Christmas present, past and future.
During his portrait of Tiny Time Freehill switched hats and wigs to portray all the characters in the story of a Christmas Caro.
Freehill is an an Entertainment Consultant for the US Army, he writes original scripts for soldiers and their families to perform. The military projects have taken Ken all over the US and to twelve foreign countries, for which he has been honored with a seal dedicated in his name at the National Theatre in Washington D.C.
The January 28 meeting of the Cedar Creek Lake Women's Club will host personal trainer, Devin Austin. Austin specializes in corrective exercise, including improving your posture, etc.
During the meeting Austin will be sharing the impact both good and bad posture has on our lives both physically and psychologically.
The women club can be followed on Facebook at Cedar Creek Lake Women's Club. For information about joining the Club or attending the meeting as a guest contact Marcy Beele at marcy.bele@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.