Courtesy photo

Left to right: Bruce Woodall MD, Richard David MD, Program Director Athens, Family Medicine Residency, Jessica Hersh DO, Shea Burkett MD, Brianna Harris MD, Jennifer Archer DO, and Patti Kenney RN/sonographer. Jessica, Shay, Brianna, and Jennifer are first year Family Medicine residents accepting new patients. They will be delivering babies at the UT Athens hospital and are accepting a variety of new patients at East Texas Community Clinic Athens and Gun Barrel City.