For many women, pregnancy is an exciting time spent waiting for a new arrival, but some women have a different experience. Those in underserved rural communities can have additional challenges and hurdles to face leaving them open to complications without prenatal care.
According to womenshealth.gov, babies of mothers who do not get prenatal care are three times more likely to have a low birth weight and five times more likely to die than those born to mothers who do get care. It allows doctors to spot and treat issues earlier on.
The Axia Center, based out of Tyler, acquired a mobile unit in March 2021 as a creative solution that offers a safe place to walk in and find out if they are pregnant, get an ultrasound while opening the door to accessing vital care.
The program which launched July 19 is a unique partnership between Axia, the Athens Family Residency Program and East Texas Community Clinic Athens. Expecting mothers can now visit the clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday in Athens and receive a variety of help.
Its mission is to serve many women who avoid or do not have access to prenatal care for a variety of reasons including low income, fear of deportation, abusive partners, drugs and various other complicated issues. This mobile clinic offers a safe place for all of these women to receive care without fear.
“There is a host of reasons why women do not come, but the goal is to find them and lay aside any fears they have and get them assigned to a doctor,” said Dr. Bruce Woodall, faculty doctor at East Texas Community Clinic.
Services include pregnancy testing, free on-site ultrasounds and early prenatal care counseling. There is also someone to help them sign up for Medicaid if qualified and schedule their first appointment with an assigned doctor at ETCC.
Four female residents in the program are assigned patients who work under the direct supervision of ETCC faculty doctors. Each resident was selected for the program due to a desire and focus on rural medicine with obstetric services.
“When they come to the hospital for delivery at UT Health Athens, the resident assigned to them will deliver their baby. We really emphasize continuity of care, that doctor is their doctor from then on,” Woodall said.
The faculty of ETCC doesn’t stop care with delivery. They continue serving clients as their family doctor and pediatrician in many cases through medicaid and a variety of funding sources helping the uninsured.
“It has been our heart and vision to bring our services to undeserved areas in East Texas,” said Patti Kenney, RN, Axia Mobile Pregnancy Center Director. “You do not have to figure this out on your own, come see us and we will figure it out together. We offer a safe place."
The mobile unit will be in Athens every Monday during the month of August alternating between Walmart Aug. 23, and 615 W. Corsicana next to the Dollar General Aug. 16 and 30. Service days will change to Wednesday starting in September.
“In the end this is going to serve the most needy members of our community,” Woodall said.
Axia Center has been serving Tyler and surrounding communities since 1982. Today, more than 1,500 women seek its services each year. All services are free and confidential. To learn more visit axiacenter.org
The Athens Family Residency Program was started in 2021 and offers rural training experience in all aspects of family medicine. The residents interact daily with family medicine faculty with years of experience caring for the rural patient. Since many residents continue to practice close to where they train, it is a great program to recruit high quality doctors to rural communities.
East Texas Community Clinic is located in Gun Barrel City and Athens. Its mission is to provide comprehensive primary care and preventive care, including health, oral, and mental health/substance abuse services to persons of all ages, regardless of their ability to pay or health insurance status. They treat patients of all ages with all different issues. Learn more by visiting www.easttexascc.org or call 903-603-7067.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.