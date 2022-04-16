Central Athens Elementary fourth-grader Natalie Walden and her classmates participated Thursday morning in a math egg hunt, in which a mix of math problems and treats were found inside eggs hidden on the playground.
featured
Mixing fun and learning
- By Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Storms batter eastern Henderson County
- Athens Chamber director taps traditional fare
- Athens man indicted in Frankston murder
- Animals rescued, thriving at Black Beauty Ranch
- Severe weather forecast for Henderson County
- Henderson County under Tornado Watch
- Tapley captures East Texas action
- Cardinal Cheer wins National Title first year in Small Coed Division
- Chef Cassy Jones: 'Deep Fried Dynasty'
- Easter Services, egg hunts this week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.